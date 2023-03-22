There's much more going on than book borrowing at Bangor's Carnegie Library

Whether you’re an avid reader or are just looking for a new social spot to meet with members of your local community, libraries are a great place to go.

From literature-related meet-ups to keeping active as a group, there are lots of amazing activities you can take part in.

We’re all looking for new hobbies and to meet people with similar interests, so heading along to one of these fab group sessions can be rewarding in a variety of ways.

Here are some upcoming library events that you can enjoy in the Ards and North Down area.

Let's Get Moving Walking Group

You might be used to having a peaceful sit-down in a library, but Bangor’s Carnegie Library on Hamilton Road is hosting a walking group for everyone to enjoy the local scenery whilst getting your body moving.

Running until June 14, the Wednesday sessions involve a group of people on a gentle stroll around the town, allowing you to socialise whilst getting your daily dose of exercise in.

It’s a great unique activity that is something completely different from what we normally expect from a library, so take full advantage of the offering.

For more information, go to librariesni.org.uk/bangor-carnegie-library

Scribes Writing Group

Bangor’s Carnegie Library is also hosting the Scribes Writing Group, available until June 29, where people can hone in on their poetry and writing skills.

Held fortnightly on a Thursday evening from 7pm-8.30pm, you can meet other writers, improve your skills and learn new techniques that you might not have otherwise considered.

This great socialising and learning opportunity is open to both beginners and experienced writers, and be prepared to share your ideas among the group if you fancy it.

For more information, go to librariesni.org.uk/bangor-carnegie-library

Film Club

It's always great to sit back and relax while watching one of your favourite movies or going to the cinema, with Bangor’sCarnegie Library providing a monthly film club screening on March 24 so everyone can enjoy the show.

The viewing afternoon will feature a popular historical movie, great for people who love history as well as for those who are just looking to make friends in their local area.