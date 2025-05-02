Brain Festival is set for Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ICC Belfast has been selected as the venue for a major scientific event in 2027: the International Festival of Neuroscience. It is expected to attract around 1200 experts in brain science from all over the world.

The International Festival of Neuroscience brings together academia, industry, clinical and wider society to further knowledge and understanding of topics like memory, behaviour, consciousness and how we learn.

Organised by the British Neuroscience Association (BNA), the biannual event is expected to attract around 1200 delegates to Belfast.

The BNA represents neuroscientists and allied professionals whose interests cover the whole range of neuroscience and its related fields, in the study of the brain, spinal cord and nervous system.

Launching the International Festival of Neuroscience, to be held at ICC Belfast in April 2027

The announcement was made as the 2025 event drew to a close in Liverpool.

Rob McConnell, Chief Executive of ICC Belfast is looking forward to welcoming the event, which will bring far-reaching benefits to the whole city. He said,

“We are thrilled that ICC Belfast has been selected as the next venue for the International Festival of Neuroscience.

“Neuroscience and how the brain works is not only complex and fascinating, it provides important insights to guide everyday interactions, relationships, how we buy and sell, perform, lead and respond to stress. It is relevant to every one of us.

“That’s why we’re excited that there will be a public programme of events across Belfast involving some of the world experts who’ll be in town for the Festival’s scientific programme.

“Of course a large event of this type also brings huge economic benefits to the city, through transport, hotels, hospitality and tourism. We’re already working with city partners and the event organisers to develop a fantastic social programme which will showcase Belfast and Northern Ireland as an exciting, modern and accessible place to live, learn, work and visit.”

Dr Laura Ajram, Chief Executive of event organisers, the BNA said,

“We at the BNA are looking forward to working with local neuroscientists, ICC Belfast, and Visit Belfast to bring the international neuroscience community to this fantastic city.

“Belfast will be the perfect host for our members to share their neuroscience with the world - offering a vibrant, welcoming environment that reflects the spirit of collaboration and discovery at the heart of BNA2027.”

Deborah Collins, Head of Business Tourism at Visit Belfast has expressed her excitement for the event to come Belfast in 2027,

“We are pleased to welcome the British Neuroscience Association to Belfast for the International Festival of Neuroscience in 2027. This significant win reflects Belfast’s rising profile as a centre of excellence for innovation, impactful collaboration, and world-leading events.

“It also reinforces our reputation for exceptional hospitality, state-of-the-art venues and the renowned warmth of our welcome. We look forward to working with the BNA to deliver an outstanding and inspiring event.”

For more information on the British Neuroscience Association, visit www.bna.org.uk