Britain's Got Talent Finalist comes to Lisburn
Jean plays piano, electronic organ and pipe organ. Her musical genres go from classical to Jazz and easy listening. She taught in primary schools in her early career after training for her degrees.
She was also taught Jazz piano by the legendary Johnny Dankworth. Apart from her time in BGT she came to prominence during the Covid lockdowns when she gave nightly concerts on Facebook from her home in Holland where she lived with her husband Hans.
She continues these livestream concerts on a regular basis and has moved back to the UK in the last two years when she owned an hotel in Blackpool for a while. The lure of the concert stage proved too strong, however and she is touring the length of the UK and Ireland.
Jean has embraced all aspects of social media and has many thousands of faithful followers on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube. Jeans concert in First Lisburn will help raise funds for the RNLI which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.
