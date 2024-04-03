Britvic and Down Royal partnership refreshed ahead of May Day meeting
and live on Freeview channel 276
The longstanding relationship with the popular supplier, whose portfolio includes the iconic range of Club mixers, will continue into 2025.
As part of the partnership Britvic will retain naming rights on the Club Mixers May Day meeting, including all 7 scheduled races.
Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royalsaid: “Strong relationships with local suppliers are key to the operation of our business and we are delighted to be extending our relationship with Britvic and retaining the club brands as the official mixers behind our bars.
“Our May Day fixture has always been one of our most popular meetings. For many it serves as a marker with the weather hopefully starting to warm up, paving the way towards the excitement of summer.
“We don’t think there’s any better way to celebrate a bank holiday than by enjoying a refreshing ice-cold drink with a view over the racecourse. So we hope the public will join us for one of Britvic’s signature serves this May!”
Cathy Fox, Head of Sales, Britvic NI said: “It’s a great honour to be a key part of the hospitality offering at one of Northern Ireland’s most-loved destinations. We love working with Down Royal and we believe the secret to the longevity of our relationship is our shared passion for a quality visitor experience and the variety of products on offer which perfectly compliment the experience at every race day. We look forward to seeing everyone at the racecourse during 2024.”
Tickets are now on sale for the Club Mixers May Day Races with gates opening at 12 noon. Admission is £20 and tickets are available at the turnstiles on arrival. Children under 14 go free and free car parking is available. For further information on upcoming race meetings at Down Royal visit downroyal.com.