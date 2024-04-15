Call for Ballymoney Campus memories and pictures to mark site closure
Northern Regional College is asking locals with a connection to their Ballymoney Campus to share memories and photographs for inclusion in a public event being held to mark the closure of the site.
Since ‘Ballymoney Technical College’ opened on Coleraine Road in 1970, thousands of people have had a connection to the campus and the team want to capture special memories and mementos to mark its rich history in the town.
The College’s Ballymoney provision is moving to the new Causeway Campus in Coleraine for the academic year 2024/25.
If you have a tale to tell or images to share, please email [email protected] by Tuesday 30 April 2024.