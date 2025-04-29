Carnmoney Village Committee invites community to celebrate VE Day in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carnmoney Village Committee is delighted to invite the local community to a special VE Day Celebration on Saturday, May 17, from 1pm to 4pm at Carnmoney Presbyterian Church Car Park.

Carnmoney Village Committee is proud to host a special VE Day Celebration on Saturday, May 17, running from 1pm to 4pm at Carnmoney Presbyterian Church Car Park – and everyone is invited!

This free, family-friendly event will mark Victory in Europe Day with a fantastic mix of remembrance, live entertainment, and community fun.

The afternoon promises something for everyone, with highlights including WW2 military vehicles, drum workshops, live dance performances, facepainting, birds of prey, an adrenaline-filled BMX stunt show, and a powerful Holocaust display. There will be a wide range of engaging activities to enjoy, with plenty of surprises in store.

Speaking ahead of the event, Thelma Jamison , Chair of Carnmoney Village Committee, said: “Our VE Day celebration is a chance to come together as a community – to remember the past, honour those who served, and enjoy a day filled with learning, laughter and connection. We’re excited to welcome everyone.”

Victory in Europe Day, marking the end of WWII in Europe in 1945, is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of peace and unity – values at the heart of this community event.

Admission is completely free, and all are welcome to attend.