Catch James Murphy on his library tour This World Book Day

Local crime fiction author James Murphy is embarking on a thrilling "Catch Me If You Can" tour across several libraries to celebrate World Book Day.

Fans of his gripping novels won’t want to miss this opportunity to hear James read from his upcoming book ‘How to be Dead’, take part in a Q & A quiz with James, and test their literary knowledge with fun activities like the First Line of the Book Game. There will also be an opportunity to meet James, have a chat over a cuppa, and get books signed on the day.

Whether you’re a long-time follower of The Terror Trilogy or new to his page-turning thrillers, this is your chance to “catch” James in person, enjoy a cuppa, and put your detective skills to the test with a Murder Mystery quiz.

James will visit the following libraries –

Greystone Library: Thursday March 6 from 10.15am – 11am

Rathcoole Library: Thursday March 6 from 11.30am – 12.15pm

Greenisland Library: Thursday March 6 from 2pm – 2.45pm

Carrickfergus Library: Friday March 7, 10.30am – 11.15am

Crumlin Library: Friday March 7 from 3pm – 3.45pm

James will also be making a special appearance in Moira Library on Saturday March 22 at 2pm, offering another chance to meet the author and uncover the connection between his new book and Moira!

Ahead of his upcoming events, James said: “I’m hugely excited about doing another library tour. The previous events were so well attended, and we had such great fun, I can’t wait to get out there again to connect with readers and share the latest book with them.

“Libraries NI has been huge supporters of my work and I’m so thankful for everyone involved in the tour for their hard work in setting up the events and hosting me. We’re going to have a blast, I look forward to seeing you all.”

James Murphy, known for The Rise of Terror, The Terror Within, and Dark Light, is a leading figure in Northern Irish crime fiction. He is a Professional Member of the Irish Writers Centre, a member of the Society of Authors, and Master Convenor of the Irish Chapter of the Crime Writers’ Association. He also hosts the popular "A Life of Crime (Writing)" podcast and "Crime Scene" radio show.

This event is free to attend with booking advisable by contacting your preferred participating library.

For more information, visit librariesni.org.uk or follow @LibrariesNI on social media.