Celebrate Create Week 2025 across Northern Ireland

The Bucket List shares their ideas to help you to discover fresh ways to express yourself.

What is Create Week?

Create Week is a nationwide celebration that champions creativity in all its forms, from visual arts and crafts to music, theatre, writing, and digital innovation. It encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to engage with creative activities, nurturing personal growth and building stronger connections within communities.

How to Get Involved in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has a fantastic arts scene filled with passionate creators and welcoming spaces. Many arts centres and community groups across Northern Ireland offer special events during Create Week. Places like the Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast, The Market Place Theatre in Armagh, or The Dock in Carrickfergus often host workshops in everything from printmaking and pottery to storytelling and dance. These sessions are perfect for beginners and seasoned creatives alike, providing a chance to learn new skills and meet people who share your interests.

Join a Group Art Project

Creativity thrives when shared. Look out for community-led art projects happening in your town or city. These collaborative ventures might involve painting murals, creating textiles, or crafting public installations. Joining a group project is a brilliant way to connect with neighbours, celebrate local identity, and leave a lasting creative mark on your community.

Bring Creativity Home

You don’t need to attend an event to celebrate Create Week. Hosting a creative afternoon at home or organising a small meet-up can be just as rewarding. Try an informal craft session with family or friends, explore writing poetry together, or hold a music jam. These relaxed gatherings offer a warm atmosphere where creativity flows freely and friendships grow.

Get Outdoors

Northern Ireland’s stunning landscapes offer endless inspiration. Use Create Week to take your creativity outside.

Collect natural materials from your local park or woodland and create temporary land art, or simply draw or photograph the breathtaking scenery, whether it’s the Mourne Mountains, the Causeway Coast, or your own local green space. Fresh air and nature can work wonders for creative thinking.

Digital Creativity

If you prefer working online, why not take part in digital creative challenges throughout Create Week? Whether it’s capturing the spirit of Northern Ireland through photography, writing short stories inspired by local history, or experimenting with graphic design, digital platforms offer exciting ways to share your creativity. Don’t forget to tag your work with #CreateWeek to join the wider conversation.

Creativity is not just about big projects or formal workshops. It lives in everyday moments. During Create Week, try cooking a new recipe, rearranging a room, or even writing a journal inspired by your surroundings. Embracing these small creative acts can bring joy and new perspectives into your daily life.

Support Northern Ireland’s Artists and Makers

Create Week is also a perfect time to support local talent. Visit independent galleries, artisan shops, and craft markets across Northern Ireland to discover unique handmade products and artworks. Buying from local artists helps sustain the creative economy and allows you to own a piece of Northern Ireland’s vibrant artistic culture.

Why Does Creativity Matters in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s history is deeply entwined with storytelling, music, and artistic expression. Create Week celebrates this heritage while encouraging innovation and community spirit. Engaging with creativity has been shown to improve mental wellbeing, foster social connections, and empower individuals and communities alike. It is a vital part of Northern Ireland’s cultural fabric and future.

From bustling cities to small towns and rural villages, Create Week invites everyone in Northern Ireland to join in, create, connect, and celebrate. Whether you are painting, crafting, writing, dancing, or simply soaking up inspiration, this week is your chance to be part of something truly special.

So, why not make this 1st to 7th July your creative week? Discover what you can make, share, and enjoy across Northern Ireland.

1 . Contributed Create Week Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Create Week Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Create Week Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Create Week Photo: Submitted