Celebrate St. Patrick’s weekend with music, dance, and family fun in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is delighted to invite you to a vibrant St. Patrick’s Weekend celebration filled with live music, dance, and family-friendly activities.

With a packed programme of free events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, culminating in an evening of traditional Irish music from the renowned band, The Rapparees.

One of the event highlights is a unique exhibition of historic Irish dancing costumes, some dating back to the 1940s. This collection showcases the tradition and artistry of Irish dance, featuring costumes from performers and dance schools across Northern Ireland. The exhibition is free to visit at the Theatre at The Mill from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, running from March 14 until April 13.

On Sunday March 16, join the celebrations at Antrim Castle Gardens or Theatre at The Mill from 12pm to 4pm. Both venues will host a range of entertainment and activities for all ages.

Erin and Charlotte from Judith Keyes School of Dance preparing to perform this St Patrick's Day in Antrim and Newtownabbey

At Antrim Castle Gardens, families can enjoy live music, storytelling, and traditional Irish dancing. Children will love the Leprechaun Treasure Hunt, petting farm, face painting, and funfair rides, while food lovers can sample delicious Irish dishes.

This event is being supported by Apex Housing Association (Apex) through the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society. £1 million has been invested in Fennel Drive to deliver the Antrim-based homes and contribute to the area’s good relations plan. Apex works in partnership with local advisory group stakeholders and residents to deliver a good relations plan for Antrim. This plan includes ‘bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include health and wellbeing, arts and culture, education and training.

Meanwhile, at Mossley Mill, visitors can enjoy folk singing from The Coves, storytelling by Una Clarke, and spirited Irish dance performances. Children will also have the chance to get their faces painted and discover a mobile aquarium.

To round off the celebrations, The Rapparees will take to the stage at Theatre at The Mill on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day. Known for their high-energy performances and modern take on Irish folk music, they promise an unforgettable night. Tickets are available at theatreatthemill.com.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said “St. Patrick’s Weekend is a fantastic opportunity to bring our community together in a celebration of music, dance, and culture. With an exciting programme of free activities and entertainment, there is something for all. I encourage residents and visitors to join us for what promises to be a memorable weekend.”

To find out more about St. Patrick’s Weekend events in Antrim and Newtownabbey visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/stpatricksday.