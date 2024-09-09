Celebrating ‘OpportUNITY’ during Good Relations Week 2024

Good Relations Week 2024 will run from 16 to 22 September and this year’s theme is ‘OpportUNITY’. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has partnered with other local organisations and has planned a range of events which aim to unite the local community and take action to create a more inclusive future where every voice is heard and diversity is celebrated.

Good Relations Week is an opportunity to highlight the incredible work of local groups, organisations, and individuals who are dedicated to promoting inclusivity and tackling issues such as sectarianism, racism and inequality.

The Council will be hosting the following free events; during Good Relations Week:

Art with Razieh: Monday 16 September, 3.30-4.30pm | Antrim Library. Razieh Mirzaee, who fled from Afghanistan and settled in Antrim, shares her journey and talent through her art, providing a powerful statement of solidarity for women facing oppression. Razieh’s Art Collection will also be open to the public in Antrim Library until 30 September.

Good Relations Week is back in Antrim and Newtownabbey for another year on 16-22 September

Bilingual Story Time: Thursday 17 September, 3.30-4.30pm | Rathcoole Library A family-friendly bilingual storytelling event celebrating Hindi culture through stories and music. Suitable for children aged 4 and up, the session encourages cultural understanding and curiosity. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Introduction to Peacebuilding Workshop: The Past: Friday 20 September, 9.30am – 12.30pm | Linen Suite, Mossley Mill. The first of three Peacebuilding workshops planned giving practitioners, volunteers and individuals interested in developing an understanding of peacebuilding and good relations work. This workshop focuses on ‘The Past’ exploring an overview of the Northern Ireland conflict, the key actors, and the peace process.

Arabic Storytelling and Music Workshop: Friday 20 September, 2.15pm-3.15pm | Crumlin Library. This interactive event will introduce little ones to the magic of Arabic culture through engaging stories and enchanting music. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said, “The Council is proud to support Good Relations Week 2024 and to see our communities come together under the theme of ‘OpportUNITY.’ I encourage everyone to participate in these events, celebrate our differences, and take action to build a shared and positive future.”

Council is partnering with Libraries NI and Beyond Skin to deliver an exciting week of events

Booking is essential for all of the Good Relations Week events. To find out more details and to book visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/good-relations-week or E. [email protected]