“Check in” for the NIHF Receptionist Awards 2025: Recognising Excellence in Hotels
The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) is delighted to announce the return of the prestigious NIHF Receptionist Awards 2025. This highly anticipated awards event will take place at The Ebrington Hotel, celebrating the dedication and expertise of industry professionals across Northern Ireland.
As a key highlight in the hotel industry calendar, the NIHF Receptionist Awards recognise the vital role receptionists play in delivering exceptional guest experiences. This year's event will feature an enhanced programme, with a refreshed format designed to highlight the evolving role of front-of-house teams.
Vicky Green, President of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, said: "Receptionists are the heart of our hotels, providing warm welcomes and setting the tone for a memorable guest experience. Their dedication and professionalism are integral to the success of the hospitality industry, and these awards offer a well-deserved recognition of their invaluable contributions."
The NIHF Receptionist Awards 2025 will include three categories:
Receptionist of the YearMost Promising ReceptionistReception Team of the Year
The selection process will consist of three rigorous stages:
Friday March 14 – Closing date for all online applications
Tuesday April 1 – Assessment Day at Clayton Hotel Belfast
Tuesday April 29 – Final Interviews at Clayton Hotel Belfast
The finalists will then gather for the Awards Dinner on Wednesday May 21, at The Ebrington Hotel, where the winners will be announced and celebrated.
This event is made possible through the support of valued partners including Tourism Northern Ireland, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Guestline, Net Affinity, Insight6 and Life Adventure.
For full details and to submit nominations, please visit the NIHF website: www.nihf.co.uk. The closing date for online entries is Friday March 14.