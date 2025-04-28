Children's cancer charity appoints Community Champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cancer Fund for Children empowers, connects and strengthens, children, young people and families impacted by cancer.

The Fund recently appointed Andrew Mcilwaine as a Community Champion, to represent the charity in their local community.

As a Community Champion, MR McILwaine will work to raise vital funds and awareness in the wider Antrim area connecting and engaging with the community to support the charity’s mission: to ensure no child has to face cancer alone.

Andrew said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Community Champion so that Cancer Fund for Children can provide vital support to families when they need them most.

Andrew performing at a previous fundraising event.

" have been involved with the charity since 2017, regularly doing challenging cycles and various other fundraising events. It’s great to take on a more formal role now so I can better connect with my local community and make a greater impact for children impacted by cancer.”

Cancer Fund for Children’s team of Cancer Support Specialists provide emotional, social and therapeutic support, in the family home, in hospital and at the charity’s short break centre, Daisy Lodge in Newcastle, Co. Down. They help families develop skills so they are better able to cope with their experience of cancer.

You can find out more about Cancer Fund for Children by visiting www.cancerfundforchildren.com