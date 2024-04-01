Christian Aid lunch

Christian Aid are appealing for support for their monthly lunch in Portadown on Wedneday next, April 10.
The venue is the Armagh Road Presbyterian Church hall and the home-made soup, bread and cheese lunch will be served from noon till 1.30pm.

The minimum cost is £3 and organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling said: "With so many conflicts throughout the world the need for Chrisian Aid has never been greater."

