Christian Aid lunch
Christian Aid are appealing for support for their monthly lunch in Portadown on Wedneday next, April 10.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The venue is the Armagh Road Presbyterian Church hall and the home-made soup, bread and cheese lunch will be served from noon till 1.30pm.
The minimum cost is £3 and organiser Mrs Moyra Stirling said: "With so many conflicts throughout the world the need for Chrisian Aid has never been greater."