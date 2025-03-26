Christmas is coming early as two new shows are announced at Theatre at The Mill

Theatre at The Mill, Newtownabbey is thrilled to announce two exciting new Christmas shows set to take centre stage from November 2025 to January 2026.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the overwhelming success of last year’s Christmas Shows; Belfast Actually and Cinderella: The Panto, Theatre at The Mill is delighted to share that the writers, directors and producers behind these smash hits will be returning this Christmas with two new productions!

For the kids, Yellow Jumper Productions brings you Robin Hood: The Panto, a show packed with arrows, bows, and boos. This fully interactive experience, is bursting with humour, magic, and a soundtrack that’ll have adults singing with nostalgia and kids dancing with delight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director and Writer Sarah Lyle from Yellow Jumper Productions said, “We can’t wait to return to Theatre at The Mill this festive season with our showstopper panto Robin Hood. It promises to be modern, interactive and the best choice for a family friendly Christmas activity this year, see you there!”

• Leesa Harker returns to Theatre at The Mill with a Sequel to last year's Christmas Comedy, Belfast Actually.

…and not forgetting the adults, Leesa Harker Productions brings audiences, Belfast Actually 2, a heart-warming comedy about three brand new couples that are all looking for love…at Christmas.

Want to know the best news of all? Tickets are on sale now! Just in time for the perfect Mother’s Day Gift.

Award-winning writer and producer Leesa Harker said, “I am delighted to be back at Theatre at the Mill this Christmas with a brand new Christmas comedy play. Belfast Actually was so popular with audiences, it was an easy decision to bring Belfast Actually 2 to the theatre, promising to be every bit as funny and heart-warming as last year”.

For more information visit theatreatthemill.com.