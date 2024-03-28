Clara Hits All The Right Notes

Clara Wilson, a music teacher from Maghaberry, Co Antrim, is to star on stage in Belfast's Waterfront Hall on Sat 6th April 2024, together with the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment. The show, titled "All the King's Men" celebrates the 80th anniversary of the Army Benevolent Fund and Clara has been invited to star. "It's really exciting," said Clara. "I love to sing and there's nothing I enjoy more than singing with the Royal Irish," Clara is to sing two numbers in the show, one of which is Thomas Arne's, "Rule Britannia." Bandmaster, Warrant Officer 1 Richard Douglas MBE said: "The ABF is such a great charity and I'm delighted to be performing with Clara again. I expect that her singing style will delight the audience," In 2022, mum of one Clara was the first Northern Ireland resident to win the ABF's coveted Montgomery Bowl. A national award for the volunteer who has made the most significant contribution to the charity. Anyone wishing to see Clara and the Royal Irish band should visit the box office at www.waterfront.co.uk or call 02890 334455 (daily after 12pm)