Clubsound are back by massive demand
and live on Freeview channel 276
Accordingly sales of tickets are already brisk for the first show on Friday 19th July.
This stunning act have been filling venues for fifty years and their combination of superb musicianship coupled with side splitting comedy has proven a winner for several generations and legions of fans.
Brian Moore, who will be presenting the shows, said: “I’ve known and worked with the guys for many years and I’ve never known any other act to come close to the standards they achieve.
"They’re funny, great singers and stunning musicians - what’s not to like?”
Brian is equally pleased that the guest act Yasmin Natalie will be appearing as she’s a young lady he has championed for some years.
All in all it’s an everybody wins night as the audience are guaranteed a great time and they’re also helping to raise funds for the MacMillan Cancer Support Charity.