Co Armagh horn players hit the high notes with Ulster Youth Orchestra

Talented young French Horn players Amy Barron and Emily Glass look forward to another summer of musical excellence! The Ulster Youth Orchestra (or UYO as it is often referred to) is Northern Ireland’s award-winning national youth orchestra and is set to perform its summer concerts in the Guildhall, Derry-Londonderry on 15 August and the Ulster Hall, Belfast on 16 August.

UYO is regarded as one of the jewels in the crown of the local arts scene, with a reputation for excellence in all its performances. Established in 1993, the Ulster Youth Orchestra continues to flourish as the premier showcase youth orchestra in Northern Ireland.

Following rigorous competitive auditions, 94 talented young musicians have been selected to attend the annual summer course in preparation for two public concerts in Derry-Londonderry and Belfast. The young players will be coached by a team of highly experienced professional tutors during the intensive 10-day residential course at Greenmount Agricultural College, Antrim.

Both Amy and Emily came up through the Education Authority Music Service based in Portadown and were members of the South Ulster Youth Orchestra.

UYO Summer Concerts 2025

Emily tells us more: “Over the past ten years I’ve been supported in learning the French Horn by the EA Music Service. I joined the South Ulster Youth Band where I played first horn for three years, before being moved to South Ulster Youth Orchestra as first horn for one year.

"This will be my second residential with the Ulster Youth Orchestra and I’ve just finished EA lessons with Mrs Louise Edwards. She has been a wonderful mentor and support for the past four years and it was her who encouraged me to audition.

"The audition process was demanding but the support from UYO management staff on the day certainly helped. I was thoroughly delighted at being accepted. I was full of nerves on the way to Greenmount campus, but I soon settled as all the staff and peers were so kind and welcoming. I found the course to be exciting and helpful, the repertoire from 2024 was varied and challenging. The access to highly trained specialist tutors helped in and out of the course.

"The ten days flew by and before I knew it, we were on stage at the Ulster Hall for the final concert. I thoroughly enjoyed UYO 2024 as it provided me with opportunities I couldn’t get anywhere else and can’t wait for UYO 2025, especially Shostakovich Symphony No. 12."

Ulster Youth Orchestra at the Ulster Hall in August 2024

Amy adds: “I’ve been playing the French Horn for ten years and am currently going into my second year studying Music at Queens. During my school years I was taught under the Education Authorities’ Music Service in Portadown and have played in many of the Southern board ensembles, including the South Ulster Youth Orchestra, where I was first horn for three years. This summer will be my third course with the Ulster Youth Orchestra. I’ve gained so much experience over the last two years playing for the orchestra, the tutors are experts, you learn so much in the ten days and seeing the orchestra develop between the first rehearsal and the last concert is really inspiring. This year I’m looking forward to playing Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 12 as it’ll be my first symphony with the orchestra.”

This year’s programme begins with the cinematic Twelfth Symphony by Shostakovich. Titled The Year 1917, it was dedicated to the memory of Lenin and vividly depicts the tensions and violence just before the revolution, Lenin’s hideout where he planned his campaign, the shelling of the Winter Palace in October 1917 and ends with The Dawn of Humanity as the new society emerged. A huge and powerful opener.

After the interval, a period of calm with Dvořák’s Othello Overture which focuses on the dark side of romance as Othello’s love for Desdemona turns to jealousy.

To conclude, the mood lightens with the popular Pictures at an Exhibition written by Mussorgsky and brilliantly orchestrated by Ravel. The visitor walks through the exhibition and the music brings each picture (of which there are ten) vividly to life.

Amy and Emily on the Ulster Hall stage in 2024

Paula Klein, UYO General Manager, says: “Every year generates a great sense of excitement as the course gets closer and we look forward to welcoming everyone, to working hard, having fun and to delivering high quality, sparkling performances. We are looking forward to welcoming back Michael Seal as our conductor and diving into this year’s dramatic repertoire!”

The Ulster Youth Orchestra is grateful for the substantial funding it receives from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to support its work.

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “The Ulster Youth Orchestra’s summer concert series is an annual highlight in the musical calendar which serves to showcase the incredible training, development and work that this award-winning company do to support our finest young, classical musicians. Audiences can expect two evenings of tremendous classical music, and I would encourage everyone to go along and enjoy!”

Friday 15 August 2025, 7.45pm

CONCERT: Guildhall, Derry-Londonderry

Tickets: £17.50

Concessions: Senior Citizens (over 60) £13; Children/Students/Unemployed £6; School Groups £5

+ 44 (0)28 7126 4455 / millenniumforum.co.uk

and at the Guildhall Box Office on the evening of the concert

Saturday 16 August 2025, 7.45pm

CONCERT: Ulster Hall Belfast

Tickets: £17.50

Concessions: Senior Citizens (over 60) £13; Children/Students/Unemployed £6; School Groups £5

+44 (0)28 9033 4455 / ulsterhall.co.uk

and at the Ulster Hall box office on the evening of the concert