Coleraine Youth Centre to host community celebration

Coleraine Youth Centre is excited to welcome the community to the reopening of its reimagined facility on Saturday, October 18.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young people, families, and residents are invited to enjoy a morning of fun, creativity, and connection at the Ballycastle Road youth centre (formerly Sunlea) between 10am and 1.30pm.

The event will feature sports, games, arts and crafts, face painting, live music, a community photo gallery, and a colour run to close the day. It’s a chance to celebrate local youth and explore the centre’s new opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is more than a building – it’s a space where young people can grow, belong, and thrive,” said Caitlin Morgan, Leader in Charge.

The newly reimagined Youth Centre has been designed as a vibrant hub for learning, creativity, and community spirit.