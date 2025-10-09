Coleraine Youth Centre to host community celebration
Young people, families, and residents are invited to enjoy a morning of fun, creativity, and connection at the Ballycastle Road youth centre (formerly Sunlea) between 10am and 1.30pm.
The event will feature sports, games, arts and crafts, face painting, live music, a community photo gallery, and a colour run to close the day. It’s a chance to celebrate local youth and explore the centre’s new opportunities.
“This is more than a building – it’s a space where young people can grow, belong, and thrive,” said Caitlin Morgan, Leader in Charge.
The newly reimagined Youth Centre has been designed as a vibrant hub for learning, creativity, and community spirit.