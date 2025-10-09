Coleraine Youth Centre to host community celebration

By caitlin morgan
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 01:21 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 09:04 BST
Coleraine Youth Centre is excited to welcome the community to the reopening of its reimagined facility on Saturday, October 18.

Young people, families, and residents are invited to enjoy a morning of fun, creativity, and connection at the Ballycastle Road youth centre (formerly Sunlea) between 10am and 1.30pm.

The event will feature sports, games, arts and crafts, face painting, live music, a community photo gallery, and a colour run to close the day. It’s a chance to celebrate local youth and explore the centre’s new opportunities.

“This is more than a building – it’s a space where young people can grow, belong, and thrive,” said Caitlin Morgan, Leader in Charge.

The newly reimagined Youth Centre has been designed as a vibrant hub for learning, creativity, and community spirit.

