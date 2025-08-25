Coleraine’s summer send-off: Why you’ll want to spend this Saturday in town

This Saturday marks the final weekend of summer, and Coleraine is absolutely making the most of it. The town has got something for everyone – whether you’re wrangling little ones, meeting friends for coffee, or just want an excuse to browse your favourite shops.

The day kicks off at 11.15am with a Ghost Story Extravaganza at Coleraine Library – perfect for spooky story lovers.

From 12pm, the Inflatable Obstacle Course opens in the Events Space, alongside Facepainting by the Sea (running until 2.30pm), setting the tone for a full afternoon of fun.

But let’s talk about the real stars of the show: Coleraine’s live music line-up. Jamie Sloan and Shannon Murphy, two fantastic local talents, will each be performing live from 1–3pm, creating the perfect soundtrack for a stroll through the town or a relaxed alfresco lunch.

And don’t miss the Causeway Shantymen, also performing from 1–3pm – their feel-good maritime tunes are guaranteed to get your toes tapping.

Over at the Town Hall, Jigsaw Petting Farm returns from 1–3pm, and it's not just for kids. Everyone, and yes, that includes grown-ups, loves a fluffy cuddle. Plus, there’s a chance to hold a snake if you’re brave enough. Because who says Saturdays can’t come with a side of adrenaline?

For those craving something a little calmer, Waterstones is hosting Stories and Crafts at 3pm – ideal for winding down with younger ones or escaping the buzz for a quieter moment.

So whether you're in the mood for music, mayhem, or just a great coffee and a wander, this is your sign: come along, shop, relax, and make the most of the last Saturday of summer in Coleraine.

Ts&Cs: Events are subject to change and dependent on the weather.

1 . Contributed Facepainting by the Sea is always in demand! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Send summer off in style with the final super Saturday in Coleraine Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Jigsaw Petting Farm is always a hit! Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Join in the Causeway Shantymen as they bring their sea shanty's to the town centre Photo: Submitted