Colleagues take to their local communities to tidy up amid volunteering drive

Asda staff from all over Northern Ireland will lend a helping hand in their local communities as part of this year’s ‘Big Help Out’ initiative, which takes place on 7th – 9th June.

The ‘Big Help Out’ will see thousands of organisations come together to help clean up the community, and Asda is encouraging people to volunteer with their local grassroots clubs, which are hugely reliant on fundraising and volunteers to support their life-changing work.

This comes after a report found a lack of volunteers is holding back the potential in the UK’s sport and physical activity sectors, while Asda’s Community Tracker Report found that 43 percent of its customers would be likely to get involved in local volunteering opportunities.

As official partner of the ‘Big Help Out’, Asda asks its store Community Champions to nominate areas that could do with a little bit of help to create a better outdoor community space.

Asda colleagues join forces to help clean up in Newcastle

Asda will hold over 350 litter picks at grassroots groups across the UK to support the volunteering drive. Through its network of stores and 390 Community Champions, the aim is to build connected communities, strengthen resilience, and remove barriers to health and wellbeing for all.

Community Champion at Asda Downpatrick, Linda Owens, is organising a litter pick alongside various other Asda stores to contribute to the ‘Big Help Out’ weekend.

Linda said: “We are organising a litter pick in Newcastle on 7th June to help tidy up any rubbish and help make a positive difference in the lovely resort town. We’re very passionate about keeping our community spaces clean and tidy.

“Myself along with my colleagues thoroughly enjoy joining forces every year in support of The Big Help Out, when community spirit is involved, you can get a lot done in a short amount of time.”

Whether it’s through litter picks, like the many being arranged by Asda’s Community Champions, or volunteering at a local group, just a small amount of time can make a massive difference, and the Big Help Out app makes it simple to find options in your local area.

Ami Craig, Community Champion at Asda Bangor is also supporting a litter pick in the local area.

Ami added: "Myself and my colleagues are proud to help make a positive difference in our surrounding areas and are delighted to partner with the Big Help Out to help encourage volunteering in communities.

“If our local clubs and organisations haven’t got the people to make them work, we could lose them and the invaluable work they do, so by getting involved in volunteering, you could be saving a whole community.

“Our litter pick is taking place on 9th June and we’re looking forward to a great day. To find out what is going on near you all you have to do is download the app, say what you’re interested in and where you live and it will tell you all the activities that suit you in your area.”