Comedy Club launches in Antrim Town with star-studded line-up

Comedy Ladder hosts a bi-monthly showcase, bringing together a stellar line-up of Northern Ireland's most promising emerging talents alongside well-loved and established comedians. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to evenings filled with side-splitting jokes and unforgettable comedic performances.

This rising comedy club promises an unmissable night of top-tier craic!

The next show is a triple-headliner bill made up of Dave Elliot, Ian Thomson and the hilarious Diona Doherty. This powerhouse trio guarantees an evening packed with laughter from start to finish.

"We are delighted to partner with Andy Gleeks to bring this exciting comedy venture to The Old Courthouse," said Katherine Gardiner, Theatre Manager, "The Council is proud to offer a platform for both talented comedians and those looking for a fantastic night out in Antrim Town."

Local comedian and driving force behind the club, Andy Gleeks, added, "Comedy has well and truly arrived in Antrim Town! There's so much comedic talent in Northern Ireland, and I'm incredibly excited to showcase some of the very best right here at The Old Courthouse.”

Tickets are available to the upcoming Comedy Ladder on Friday, June 6 at theoldcourthousetheatre.com.

Stay updated on the Comedy Ladder line-up by following The Old Courthouse on social media.

1 . Contributed Woman of The Moment, Diona Doherty Headlining Comedy Ladder in Antrim Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Audiences Having a Great Night at Comedy Ladder in The Old Courthouse Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Ian Thompson Set to Headline Comedy Ladder at The Old Courthouse Photo: Submitted