Community Connect event at Antrim Forum: Wellbeing, Safety and Support

Building on the success of the Council’s Ready Set School event last year, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is excited to host Community Connect, a practical and family-friendly event designed to support residents as they prepare for the new school year and discover ways to stay well, safe, and connected. Taking place on Tuesday, August 19 from 11am to 1pm at Antrim Forum, the event offers something for everyone and is completely free to attend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors will be able to access a wide range of support and advice, including help with school uniforms, free school bags and accessories, and links to affordable school supplies through the Ready Set School initiative. Those interested in employment opportunities can find out about local jobs, apprenticeships, and employment support, including dedicated schemes for people over 55.

Community safety will also be a key focus, with representatives from the Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), newly appointed Community Safety Wardens and the Home Safety Officer who will be available to discuss home safety, accident prevention, and personal wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health and wellbeing services will be on hand, offering everything from leisure service information to stop-smoking support and MOT-style health checks. For those looking to cook healthily on a budget, the Community Kitchen will provide tips and inspiration for simple, nutritious meals.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are joined by support services to launch this year’s Community Connect event on 19 August in the Antrim Forum

Visitors will also have the chance to learn about sustainable living with advice from the Council’s Environmental Health team on reducing energy use and embracing eco-friendly habits. Additionally, Community Advice Antrim and Newtownabbey representatives will be available to offer guidance on benefits, budgeting, and other financial matters.

The event promises plenty of fun and interactive activities for all ages, including a bouncy castle for children, CPR and first aid demonstrations, boccia sessions with the Antrim and Newtownabbey Seniors’ Forum, bike safety advice from Sustrans and live music from the Antrim School of Music.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirpatrick commented, “Community Connect is all about bringing people together to provide practical support and helpful advice for families and individuals as they head into the new school year. Whether you’re looking for assistance with school essentials, health, safety, or employment, this event is a great opportunity to connect with local services and enjoy a fun, welcoming environment.”

No booking is necessary – simply drop in to get support and explore what’s available in your community. For more information visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/communityconnect