Cornfield Festival 2024 is back for a two-day event
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Cornfield Project team are back with Cornfield Fest 2024 – Come and join us on Saturday 29th June and Sunday 30th June for our two-day festival. Saturday is Children’s Fun Day (age 9+) with archery, sing-alongs, and forest survival skills and Sunday is Festival Day with games, bouncy castles, BBQ and much more.
Saturday 29th June - Info Update. Register by emailing [email protected]. For children aged 9+ (maximum 20 places)
£10 per child, which must be paid in advance to secure your place: Money Transfer (please mark payment reference CF24 followed by your child’s name) to: Ulster Bank Ltd | Account Number 1066 6334 | Sort Code 98-02-95, Account Name - Focus on Family Nut & De Ctr The Cornfield BL
Drop your child off at The Cornfield Project, Hartford Park, BT52 2JW at 2pm and pick up at 6pm for the following activities:
2.00pm-3.40pm Archery
3.40pm-4.20pm Snacks (packed lunch provided for every child) & Sing-along
4.20pm-6.00pm Forest Survival Skills
Sunday 30th June - Info Update
Festival Day for all the family (everyone welcome, from near and far!) at The Cornfield Project, Hartford Park, BT52 2JW
2.00pm-6.00pm Festival Day - Bouncy Castles, Festival Games, BBQ, Live DJ & Lights Show,
Fitness Challenges, Fun Characters, Face-Painting, Storytelling and much more!
For general festival enquiries, please email [email protected]
This Festival has been made possible through funding from Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Festival Fund (supported by Department for Communities) and their support is gratefully acknowledged in enabling this festival to be delivered.