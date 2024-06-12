Cornfield Festival 2024 is back for a two-day event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

School is nearly over. Kids are happy but parents, maybe not so much? Stuck for something to keep them entertained on the first few days of their summer holidays? Well, The Cornfield Project, located between Ballysally & Millburn have the answer.

The Cornfield Project team are back with Cornfield Fest 2024 – Come and join us on Saturday 29th June and Sunday 30th June for our two-day festival. Saturday is Children’s Fun Day (age 9+) with archery, sing-alongs, and forest survival skills and Sunday is Festival Day with games, bouncy castles, BBQ and much more.

Saturday 29th June - Info Update. Register by emailing [email protected]. For children aged 9+ (maximum 20 places)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£10 per child, which must be paid in advance to secure your place: Money Transfer (please mark payment reference CF24 followed by your child’s name) to: Ulster Bank Ltd | Account Number 1066 6334 | Sort Code 98-02-95, Account Name - Focus on Family Nut & De Ctr The Cornfield BL

The Cornfield Fest

Drop your child off at The Cornfield Project, Hartford Park, BT52 2JW at 2pm and pick up at 6pm for the following activities:

2.00pm-3.40pm Archery

3.40pm-4.20pm Snacks (packed lunch provided for every child) & Sing-along

4.20pm-6.00pm Forest Survival Skills

The Cornfield Fest

Sunday 30th June - Info Update

Festival Day for all the family (everyone welcome, from near and far!) at The Cornfield Project, Hartford Park, BT52 2JW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.00pm-6.00pm Festival Day - Bouncy Castles, Festival Games, BBQ, Live DJ & Lights Show,

Fitness Challenges, Fun Characters, Face-Painting, Storytelling and much more!

The Cornfield Fest

For general festival enquiries, please email [email protected]