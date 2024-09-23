Council honours the Legacy of Queen Elizabeth II with Women into Leadership Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is excited to announce the launch of its Women into Leadership Programme. This initiative is part of a series of legacy projects approved by the Council in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, recognising her extraordinary public service and leadership achievements during her 70-year reign.

In collaboration with Impact Network NI and Utopian Learning, the Council aims to empower local women by helping them build confidence and leadership skills. The programme will provide individualised support, engaging participants at every level to help them unlock their leadership potential. Participants will also have the opportunity to earn an accredited qualification.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented: “I am proud to support the Women into Leadership Programme, which not only empowers women across our Borough to develop their leadership skills but also serves as a fitting tribute to the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Throughout her remarkable reign, Her Majesty exemplified strength, resilience, and unwavering leadership. This programme reflects those values, encouraging women to lead with confidence.”

Wendy Kerr from Impact Network NI said, “Impact Network NI are delighted to work in partnership with Utopian Learning and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to deliver this Women into Leadership Programme to honour the remarkable reign of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This programme supports women to develop their confidence and enhance their leadership capabilities whilst managing their many roles in their own lives. We look forward to working with women across the whole Borough.”

Edward Hanna from Utopian Learning added, “Utopian Learning is delighted to be appointed alongside Impact Network NI to deliver such a prestigious programme which has been designed to empower, grow and develop a range of talents right across the Borough. We look forward to being able to support participants with both their personal and professional growth whilst developing unique learning pathways which will aid them now and well into the future."

Further details on how to register will be shared on the Council’s social media channels and website in the coming weeks. For further information, E. [email protected].