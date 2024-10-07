Council launches community capacity building programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Community Capacity Building Programme has been relaunched by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Running from October 2024 to March 2025, the programme aims to enhance the skills and abilities of both volunteers and staff from voluntary and community organisations within the Borough.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This programme aims to equip participants with the skills and knowledge to run successful community projects that make a lasting, positive impact. It helps strengthen the abilities of local volunteers and staff, empowering them to play key roles in creating sustainable and effective projects.

The courses are free of charge and open to volunteers and staff of community and voluntary groups based within the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough or those who reside in the Borough but volunteer with organisations outside of it.

Upcoming Courses:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graduates from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's 2023/2024 Capacity Building Programme

Safeguarding: Keeping Children and Adults Safe Date: Thursday 31 October 2024 Time: 6.30pm – 9.30pm Venue: Linen Suite, Mossley Mill

Recruit, Reward, and Retain Volunteers Date: Thursday 7 November 2024 Time: 6.30pm – 9.30pm Venue: Linen Suite, Mossley Mill

Food Safety Level 2 Session 1: Thursday 14 November 2024 Session 2: Thursday 21 November 2024 Time: 6.00pm – 9.00pm Venue: Spinning Room, Mossley Mill (Both sessions must be attended)

Emergency First Aid Session 1: Wednesday 8 January 2025 Session 2: Wednesday 15 January 2025 Time: 6.00pm – 9.00pm Venue: Yarn Suite, Mossley Mill (Both sessions must be attended)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Event - Health, Safety and Risk Assessments Date: Wednesday 5 March 2025 Time: 6.00pm – 9.00pm Venue: Linen Suite, Mossley Mill

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented, “Our Borough is home to so many dedicated volunteers and community groups, and this programme will give them the tools and skills they need to continue making a positive impact. By offering free courses on essential topics like safeguarding, first aid, and event management, we are investing in the future of our communities and empowering local people to take on even greater leadership roles.”

For more information on the courses and how to register, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/capacitybuilding or [email protected].