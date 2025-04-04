Council unveil exciting line-up for VE Day 80 celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is proud to announce a series of commemorative events to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kicking of the anniversary events is the opening of two free exhibitions on Wednesday 7 May. Antrim Castle Gardens will host a newly curated World War II exhibition daily from 9am-5pm, while simultaneously a free Holocaust Exhibition will be open in Mossley Mill from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm. Both exhibitions will remain open for free viewing until Saturday June 7.

Later that evening, at 7pm, the public is invited to Mossley Mill Civic Square to see the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment conduct a Beating Retreat, a free event showcasing a time-honoured military tradition. Due to limited capacity, this is a ticketed event and early booking is advisable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday 8 May, the VE Day 80 flag will be raised at Mossley Mill and Antrim Civic Centre at 9am, and a beacon lighting ceremony will take place at Mossley Mill and Antrim Castle Gardens at 9.30pm to symbolise the emergence of peace from the darkness of war.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly announces VE Day 80 Line Up

The celebrations will conclude on Sunday May, with 11 a VE Day Party in the Park at Antrim Castle Gardens. Attendees are encouraged to step back in time by dressing in 1930s and 1940s attire, and dancing to music performed by the Victory Rollers, the PM Big Band, and Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter tribute singers (the modern-day equivalents of Vera Lynn and Gracie Fields!). This event aims to recreate the celebratory spirit of the era and includes an attempt to break the record for the world’s largest tea dance. Entry to this family fun day out is £2.50, tickets must be purchased in advance.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said, “These commemorations are an opportunity for our community to come together, remember the profound impact of the war, and celebrate VE Day 80 years on.”

To support local community celebrations of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, the Council has also launched a small grants programme for community events that align with the Council’s programme. In addition to this a number of street party packs will also be available on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information on events and grants visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/VEDay80