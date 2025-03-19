Crowds soak up the St Patrick’s Day magic in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Kicking off the weekend, The Army Cadet Charitable Trust UKhosted a St Patrick’s Fundraising Concert at Theatre at The Mill. Attendees to the concert, were also lucky enough to preview An Exhibition of Irish Dancing Dressesduring their visit. The exhibition is open to the public to view for free until Sunday April 13.

On Sunday 16 March, families flocked to Antrim Castle Gardens and Mossley Mill for a selection of fun-filled St Patrick’s Day Family Festivities.

In Antrim Castle Gardens visitors were treated toUilleann and Scottish Lowland pipes by Tiarnan O’Dunchin and Ian Burrows, Irish dance performances by Judith Keyes Irish Dancers, Highland dancing by the Randalstown Ulster Scots group, Irish and Ulster Scots fiddle music by the Rae Family plus so much more!

Meanwhile in Mossley Mill, Oonagh Clarke entertained with folk songs, followed by beautiful performances from Glengormley Group of Traditional Music, The Coves and The Cadleigh Band.

Children were thrilled with the array of activities, including funfair rides, face painting, and a Leprechaun Treasure Hunt. Families also enjoyed traditional Irish foods and a petting farm, adding to the festive atmosphere.

These events were supported by Apex Housing Association (Apex) through the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

On the evening of St. Patrick’s Day, The Rapparees took to the stage at the Theatre at The Mill and entertained the crowd with incredible performances of well-loved Irish Folk music.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said, “The St. Patrick’s Day Festivities were a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together in celebration of music, dance, and culture. With such a diverse programme of free activities, it was fantastic to see so many families enjoying the day.”

For more information about upcoming events in Antrim and Newtownabbey, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/events.

1 . Contributed Lottie having the best time getting her face painted to celebrate St.Patrick's Day Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Dylan Devlin dressed up for the festivities at Antrim Castle Gardens on Sunday Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Mayor with Georgia, Brooke and Abbie enjoying music from Willie Drennan at Antrim Castle Gardens. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The Royal Irish Regiment Performing at The Army Cadets Charitable Trust St. Patricks Day Concert in Theatre at The Mill Photo: Submitted