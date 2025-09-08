Curtain up: Larne Drama Circle welcomes new members for 77th season

Founded in 1949, the Circle is a much-loved part of Larne’s cultural life, staging two highly popular productions every year. Over the decades, audiences have enjoyed everything from gripping ‘whodunnits’ and classic dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies and fast-paced farces.

But it’s not just about what happens on stage. The Circle prides itself on being a welcoming community for anyone with an interest in drama—whether you’re keen to tread the boards, work behind the scenes, or simply enjoy the social aspect.

Past seasons have included theatre trips and community events, as well as the regular club nights filled with drama, entertainment and good company. Members can take part in acting, props, lighting, sound, or front-of-house duties, making it an ideal group for those looking to get involved at any level.

Looking ahead, the Circle is set to return to the stage on November 19, 20 and 21. To be among the first to hear details of the upcoming production, email [email protected] or visit the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LarneDramaCircle.

“If you’re aged 18 to 118 and love drama, join us for the opening night of our 77th season on Thursday, September 18. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start,” said a spokesperson for Larne Drama Circle. “New members are always welcome.”

So, if you fancy a new hobby, want to meet like-minded people, or have always dreamed of playing a part in theatre —this could be your cue!

1 . Contributed LDC's most recent production 'Flare Path' - Could you play a part in the next one? Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Whodunit? Agatha Christie's The Hollow Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A Classic Drama - Juno & the Paycock Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed A laugh-out-loud comedy - Thank You Mr Dickens Photo: Submitted