Discover the art of wool and linen at the Spinning Yarns Festival

The Spinning Yarns Festival returns to Mossley Mill this year, offering an exciting celebration of all things wool and linen. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will host the event on Saturday 7 September from 10am to 5pm. This one-day festival is set to be an unforgettable experience for craft enthusiasts, families, and anyone curious about the rich heritage of these homespun yarns.

Spinning Yarns will welcome two prominent figures from the textile world: Angeline Murphy and Eleanora Tully. Best known from The Great British Sewing Bee, Angeline will share her personal experiences of TV, insights on sustainable thinking and inspiring stories from her career in fashion and design. Renowned crochet designer, Eleonora will talk about crochet, share her journey as a designer, and showcase her stunning ‘Causeway Coast’ Blanket.

For those looking to dive deeper into the world of textile arts, there will be a series of interactive workshops catering to all skill levels, from Upcycling Denim and Visible Mending to Tunisian Crochet. These workshops offer a unique opportunity to learn new skills and create personal keepsakes, and are available at an additional cost.

The Mill will be brimming with activities for all ages including a Viking village, alpacas and free children’s activities. The festival will feature the Ulster Guild of Spinners, Weavers, and Dyers, bobbin lace demonstrations and a marketplace full of craft stalls to browse through.

Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly and Great British Sewing Bee's Angeline Murphy launch Spinning Yarns

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly encourages everyone to attend, stating: “Whether you’re passionate about yarn, eager to learn new skills, or simply looking for a fun day out, Spinning Yarns is the place to be. It’s an event that truly celebrates our community’s creativity and heritage.”

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults, £4 for concessions and free entry for children. This ticket grants access to all talks, demonstrations, and the vibrant marketplace. You can also enjoy a special Spinning Yarns Afternoon Tea in Yarn’s Kitchen by Manns, served from 12 noon to 2 pm. Reservations can be made by T. 07815 125470.

For more information or to book tickets and workshops, visit spinningyarnsfestival.com