Discover the language and culture of Mandarin at Ormeau Road Library

Ormeau Road Library is offering local residents the chance to explore a new language this June with a free two-part Introduction to Mandarin course for adult beginners.

Delivered in partnership with The Open University, the workshops will be led by tutor Ximena Arias-Manzano, with support from the Chinese Director of the Online Confucius Institute at The Open University. Participants will be introduced to the basics of Mandarin Chinese and calligraphy, combining language learning with cultural insights.

Part one of the course takes place on Thursday 19 June from 2:00pm to 3:00pm, followed by part two on Friday 20 June 2025 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm, both in Ormeau Road Library.

If you have always been curious about how to say basic phrases or write in Mandarin Chinese, these sessions are just for you.

Ximena Arias-Manzano, tutor in The Open University

The sessions will cover:

Session 1:

-Introduction to Chinese Culture and Language

-The tones of Mandarin

-Pictography and recognising characters

-Basic phrases to greet at different times of the day and say goodbye

Session 2:

-Asking and giving your name

-Introduction to Mandarin calligraphy (Led by Andy - Confucious Institute)

These relaxed and welcoming sessions are designed for complete beginners and are a great opportunity to try something new, meet others with shared interests, and learn more about one of the most widely spoken languages in the world.

Booking is essential and places are limited.

To secure your place or for more information, contact Ormeau Road Library on telephone: 028 9050 9228 or email: [email protected]