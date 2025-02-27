Dive into the fashion event of the season at Victoria Square

Fashionistas can take a dip into spring summer style this April, as Victoria Square gets set to make a splash at the style soiree of the season.

Building on the centre’s popular Park and Stride and In Flight fashion shows, Victoria Square is back with a brand new theme for spring/summer 2025 that’s sure to set temperatures racing, whatever our inclement weather has in store.

Styled by Cool FM’s Rebecca McKinney and Victoria Square Personal shopper. Katherin Farries, Victoria Square’s Resort Runway fashion show will transport the audience to the Golden Age, where vintage styling will be married with modern must-haves pieces from Victoria Square’s biggest fashion brands.

Prepare to be captivated by this season’s hottest trends, inspired by the revolutionary charm of the old Hollywood pool parties, showcased on a custom Palm Springs country club inspired set, with unique theatrical twists.

ACA models Megan Johns and Emily Hagan and Hannah Johns (Miss Northern Ireland) get ready for the Victoria Square Resort Runway show on Friday 4 April. Picture by Daniel Greenan.

Expect an array of bold colours, sleek silhouettes, and retro glamour, which is guaranteed bring the heat to your spring/summer wardrobe.

Before soaking in the exuberant Palm Springs inspired collection, ticket holders can indulge their senses at The Beauty Lounge where Victoria Square’s beauty experts will showcase the latest must-have fragrance and beauty buys.

Commenting ahead of the event, Michelle Greeves, centre manager, Victoria Square said: “The timeless allure of Old Hollywood never goes out of style, and this season, we’re excited to showcase a capsule collection of glamorous looks that will stand the test of time.

“Whether you are relaxing on a sun lounger, mingling poolside, or staycationing this summer, you’ll find the perfect piece in Victoria Square to make sure that you are swimming in compliments.”

The Resort Runway comes to Victoria Square on Friday April 4, with two shows at 6pm and 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20, and include entry to The Beauty Lounge and a £10 Victoria Square gift card.

Book now and get ready to make a splash this season at www.victoriasquare.com