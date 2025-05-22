Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores announce community winners for 2025 gardening campaign

Dobbies Garden Centres has announced the local charities and community organisations set to benefit from its support this year, helping them to create, enhance, or revitalise their indoor and outdoor green spaces — including schools, nurseries, care homes, allotments and community gardens.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean Todd Close has been selected by the Antrim store to receive donations and support as part of Dobbies Community Gardens. Jean Todd Close is a supported living scheme for adults with learning disabilities and have a communal sensory garden that the service users can enjoy together or use during family visits. This is a place they can give gardening a go, and with Dobbies' support, the team hope to equip the residents with tools, plants and some vegetables for the existing polytunnel, allowing residents can start growing their own produce.

Adrian Cromie at Jean Todd Close commented on the support from Dobbies: “We are incredibly grateful to Dobbies Garden Centres for their generous support. This sensory garden project will make a huge difference to our residents, providing them with a wonderful space to relax and engage in gardening activities. This support will be a game changer for us to help foster a sense of community and inclusivity, enriching the lives of everyone at Jean Todd Close.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie’s Dream has been chosen by the Lisburn store as its winning project. It honours the wonderful Rosie who was a passionate gardener that sadly passed from dementia after spending a short time in a local nursing home. Rosie’s dream was to restore a courtyard area that residents look out to and create a colourful sensory garden. With Dobbies’ support, Rosie’s daughter Cathy will help the care home create a bright garden that can be enjoyed by all.

Rosie’s Dream in Lisburn Dunfermline were selected by Dobbies’ Lisburn store as this year’s Dobbies Community Gardens winner

Cathy McCullough added: "This project means so much to us, as it brings Rosie's dream to life and creates a beautiful, vibrant space for the residents. We can't wait to see the courtyard transform into a colourful sensory garden that everyone can enjoy."

Over 600 groups applied to Dobbies Community Gardens when it opened in March. Each Dobbies’ store selected a local project to support from the nominations that were made. Nominated projects were invited along to their local in-store free Grow How session on Saturday 3 May where the winner was unveiled.

The winning projects will now receive a one-on-one session with Dobbies’ Green Team at the Antrim and Lisburn stores to kick-start the activity. The team will support Jean Todd Close and Rosie’s Dream throughout their project with products, tools and plants, along with volunteer hours to help bring the green space to life and keep it thriving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernadette Barnes, Dobbies’ store Horti Manager, said: “We are really pleased to have had so many community groups in Antrim and Lisburn reach out looking for support with their green spaces. We're committed to supporting the local communities around our Antrim and Lisburn stores, to help as many people as possible get the benefits of garden living, whatever that means for them.

2025 winning groups: Jean Todd Close in Antrim were selected by Dobbies’ as this year’s Dobbies Community Gardens winner

“Congratulations to Jean Todd Close and Rosie’s Dream who have been successful in receiving our support this year. We’re looking forward to supporting these projects and are excited to see their spaces flourish.”

To find out more about Dobbies Community Gardens and see this year’s winners, visit www.dobbies.com/community-gardens.