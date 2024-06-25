Dobbies’ Antrim and Lisburn stores hosts brand-new children’s summer event
This interactive 90-minute session, taking place during the summer holidays, is designed for families with children aged 3-10 years old and is taking place in the afternoon on Saturday 27 July, Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 August at the Antrim and Lisburn stores. Families with younger children can also get involved and enjoy the picnic experience.
Dobbies’ Teddy Bears’ Picnic allows kids to have a go at building their very own teddy bear to take home. Children will get the opportunity to stuff, fluff and name a teddy bear of their choice, with a teddy birth certificate to mark the occasion.
Dobbies’ colleagues at the Antrim and Lisburn stores will uncover tales of bear adventures at the storytelling corner, gathering everyone around for a group reading, and host a variety of games and activities inspired by teddy.
Kids will also get to tuck into their own picnic box that comes with the choice of a cheese, ham or tuna sandwich, a drink and selection of snacks. Adults can enjoy cake and a hot drink as part of the experience.
Sarah Murray at Dobbies developed this event and is looking forward to welcoming children of all ages along to the Teddy Bears’ Picnic at the Antrim and Lisburn stores. She said: “This brand-new event is a great opportunity for kids to come together and experience the wonderful joy that comes with making their very own teddy bear to take home. Children will also enjoy a picnic experience, filled with food, fun and storytelling.
“We’re encouraging families cosy up and get comfy by bringing their own picnic blankets, beach towel or cushions.”
Tickets are priced at £15.99 for over 3s and £7.99 for under 3s, adult tickets are priced at £7.40. Creating your own teddy bear is only suitable for children over three years old, and under 3s are encouraged to bring their own favourite teddy.
For more information on Dobbies’ Teddy Bears’ Picnic visit www.dobbies.com/events.
