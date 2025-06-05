Don’t miss BSPA’s biggest ever show

Excitement is building as the Belfast School of Performing Arts (BSPA), prepares to mark its 15th anniversary with a spectacular one-night-only concert at the SSE Arena on Saturday 15 June.

With just days to go, over 700 young people from across the country have been working hard polishing their performances to perfection as they get ready to showcase their immense talents and bring you a collection of amazing songs and scenes from some of the world's most loved musicals.

Supported by Oasis Travel, MSC Cruises and The Signature Works, the concert promises to be an unforgettable evening of talent, passion and joy from Northern Ireland’s leading performing arts school.

For tickets book now at ssearenabelfast.com