Drumbeg Art Exhibition

Drumbeg Art Club will be holding their very popular annual exhibition of members artwork on Friday 17th and Saturday 18th of May. The venue, as usual will be in the Drumbeg Parish Church Hall. Doors will open at 2pm Friday 17th until 8pm. Saturday 10am -5pm.

A £2 entry fee will also get you a cup of tea or coffee and biscuits, children free.

Please come and support this group of fine artists who will have over 140 paintings for sale at prices to suit all pockets. There will also be some unframed artwork and the always popular selection of blank cards by club members. A percentage of the takings will go to the Drumbeg Parish Church larder fund.