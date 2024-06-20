Dundalk Stadium announces Time Greyhound Nutrition sponsorship of Dundalk International

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Time Dundalk International, one of the richest one-off greyhound races in Ireland and the UK is set to be held on Friday July 12th. Dundalk Stadium is proud to announce Time Greyhound Nutrition as its returning sponsor. This invitation-only race features the best greyhounds competing for a total prize fund of €37,000, with €20,000 awarded to the winner.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the Dundalk International once again,” said John Fox of Time Greyhound Nutrition. “We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious race and we wish all entrants the very best of luck”.

Gain had a programme of sponsorship in Ireland and the UK for many years, and Time have increased this sponsorship even further. We believe that sponsorship is critical to the success of the greyhound industry, and I want to take this opportunity to thank our customers for recognising our efforts and supporting us”.

The Dundalk International boasts a long and prestigious history, dating back to its inception in 1968 on the old Ramparts Track. Traditionally held on July 12th, this year’s race will be a highlight of the unique Dual Racing Day and Ladies Day at Dundalk Stadium.

Willie Rigney, Lisa O’Connor, John Fox

“We are thrilled to welcome back Time Greyhound Nutrition once again as our sponsor of the esteemed Dundalk International,” said Lisa O’Connor, Sales and Marketing Manager of Dundalk Stadium.

“Their dedication to greyhound racing aligns perfectly with our commitment to this prestigious event and we thank them for their support.”

The doors open at 12pm with the racing excitement beginning at 1.25 pm, (divide dependent, if there is no divide first race will be 1.57pm) with an afternoon of horse racing, followed by the Ladies Day competition offering a €3,000 prize package. The evening features greyhound racing, culminating in the Time Dundalk International, the crown jewel of the 12-race card.

Friday, July 12th promises a day filled with entertainment for everyone. Enjoy the 360-video booth, prosecco wall, live music from Dj & jazz band, and a variety of food outlets. Bars will be open on all three floors with ample seating options.