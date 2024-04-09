Eden Project to connect locals with nature and each other at community event in Portadown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The upcoming event invites community-minded people to connect with each other and nature. The interactive afternoon forms part of Eden’s flagship Big Lunch campaign, all about encouraging people to share friendship, food and fun where they live. This year, organisers are calling on the nation to make 1-2 June the greenest Big Lunch yet, with resources and tips for planet-friendly cooking and activities on offer.

As well as offering opportunities to network and share ideas, Portadown’s event will shine a light on impactful projects already making a difference locally and provide practical workshops and plenty of creative ideas for injecting community spirit where you live.

The free event, held at Market Hall in Millennium Court will feature inspiring talks from River Bann Clean-Up and Social Farms and Garden, a workshop from Sustain Community Garden, who will share more about how we can all benefit from a stronger connection from nature and an activity run by Eden focusing on mapping community projects happening locally and sharing opportunities to make positive change and have your voice heard.

The Big Lunch 2024

Topping off the day will be a mini Big Lunch, with attendees sharing locally sourced food including country favourites of apple tart and wheaten bread, while getting to know each other better.

The inspiring afternoon is part of a series of nationwide community-focused events stretching across all four corners of the UK, from Argyll in Scotland to Birmingham, Rhyll, Camden, Hastings and Portadown, Northern Ireland, with many more stops along the way! Aiming to showcase simple and fun ways to bring people together, the roadshow hopes to encourage more people to become changemakers, with an exciting opportunity for people UK-wide to come together and get something positive started in their communities on The Big Lunch weekend on 1 and 2 June.

Lisa Partridge, Community Network Developer for Northern Ireland, said “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our passion for community connection to Portadown. With some wonderful projects already in place, we hope more local people will be inspired to chat to their neighbours, volunteer where they live or embark on their own community activity. Whether you have a burning idea for a project, or you fancy organising a Big Lunch on your street and seeing what comes from it, we hope all our guests leave feeling motivated to make a difference in their neighbourhood!”

Joining the event is Jon Medlow, who will be sharing his own inspiring story of changemaking in his community. Jon runs River Bann Clean Up, established in 2019 in response to vast quantities of litter found in the river. Initially a one-man effort, the project has now amassed an army of volunteers, who regularly take to canoes and kayaks to collect rubbish and make social connections.

Jon Medlow said: “I started my project after noticing something small that I wanted to fix in my community and it’s ended up becoming bigger than I ever thought possible. People of all ages get involved, contribute and do their bit to help our planet and make our local area nicer for everyone. I’m so looking forward to sharing my story at Eden’s event and hearing more about the initiatives other local people would like to see in our county.”

The Big Lunch is the annual nationwide celebration for neighbours and communities, with millions taking part each year. Organisers at the Eden Project say it’s the ideal way to boost community connection and kick-start exciting new local projects. In fact, impact research from 2023 highlights that 75% of people who took part said they felt a stronger sense of community spirit, with 71% agreeing that The Big Lunch encouraged people to plan improvements in the community.

The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden Project made possible by The National Lottery. Since 2010, it’s been bringing people together to create happier and healthier communities thanks to National Lottery players, who raise £30 million each week for good causes across the UK.

The Big Lunch kicks off the Month of Community when good causes come together to celebrate community, encourage action and fundraise annually throughout June.

Places are limited and booking is required. To book your place visit: https://events.more-human.co.uk/event/-growing-local-community-connections-in-county-armagh-with-eden-project-communities-events