Eglinton Classic Club Annual Show. 14th April 2025 City of Derry Rugby Club.

The event has been running for more than 25 years and has raised over £150,000 for local charities.

This year's event is in aid of NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, which works tirelessly across Northern Ireland to prevent heart conditions and stroke through early detection of symptoms for those at risk and also help as many people and families as possible deal with the often devastating effects of a stroke.

An Eglinton Classic Club spokesman said: "We hope that as many people as possible will turn out on Sunday to show their support."

Just some of the many vehicles at a previous show

Full details and vehicle entry forms can be found on the club website www.eglintonclassicclub.co.uk

Entrance fees are Display vehicles £10Individual entrance fee £5Children free

A spokesman for NICHS said: "We provide expert care and support to anyone living with chest, heart and stroke conditions. We work to prevent these illnesses, by helping detect their early signs and empowering individuals to make healthy choices.

"On Sunday our Health Promotion team will be offering free atrial fibrillation (AF) tests and blood pressure checks at the show, from 11.30am until 3pm.