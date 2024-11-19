Embrace the Festive Season at Mossley Mill’s Christmas Craft Fair

By Ashleigh Erwin
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 10:25 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 11:04 GMT
Kick-start your Christmas shopping by exploring over 20 stalls featuring unique, handcrafted items from local artisans at this year’s Christmas Craft Fair in Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey.

Taking place on Saturday 23 November from 10am to 4pm, visitors will find inspiration from the wide variety of gifts on offer. From beautiful jewellery and festive home décor, to luxurious candles and soaps!

Meet up with family and friends, relax with a coffee or light lunch from Yarns Bistro and get into the festive mood with the Courtyard Choir singing all your seasonal favourites.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented,

“I’m delighted to invite everyone to our annual Christmas Craft Fair at Mossley Mill. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support local businesses, find unique gifts, and get into the festive spirit. Come along and enjoy a day of fun!”

Admission is £2.50 (free for under-16s) and includes a donation to the Mayor’s charities.

