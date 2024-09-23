Embrace the joy of growing older with Positive Ageing Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This October, join Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in celebrating Positive Ageing Month 2024 with an exciting array of free events aimed at promoting health, wellbeing, and social connection for older adults. From tea parties to workshops, and a special Positive Ageing Month Booklet, the month is packed with activities designed to inspire, empower and celebrate those over 50 in our community.

Kicking off Positive Ageing Month, is a ‘Tea and Treats’ roadshow which invites you to a series of delightful tea parties across the borough. These interactive sessions are designed to encourage positive thinking about health and wellbeing. Each event is free and refreshments will be provided, but registration is required. The roadshow will visit the following locations:

Belfast City Mission, Rathcoole – Tuesday 1 October, 10.30am–12pm

Ballyclare Town Hall – Friday 4 October, 10.30am–12pm

Crumlin Leisure Centre – Friday 11 October, 10.30am–12pm

Muckamore Parish Development Association Community Hub, Antrim – Monday 14 October, 12–1.30pm

Neillsbrook Community Centre, Randalstown – Wednesday 16 October, 10am–12pm

Carnmoney Presbyterian Church, Glengormley – Tuesday 22 October, 11am–12.30pm

Monkstown Village Centre – Monday 28 October, 2pm–3.30pm

In addition to the Tea and Treats roadshow, there are several other exciting activities lined up:

Next Chapter: Life After Retirement Thursday 3 October: 10.30am-12.30pm, Antrim Library In partnership with Libraries NI, enjoy a morning of entertainment and a health fair where you can learn about local services offering support to retirees.

Hop Aboard Thursday 15 October, Mossley West Station: 10.15am, Antrim Station: 10.30am Join the Antrim and Newtownabbey Seniors’ Forum for a train adventure to Coleraine. To register, contact Robert T. 07594 378635

Dementia Friend Training Thursday 24 October: 10am, Theatre at The Mill The Alzheimer’s Society will provide training to anyone who would like to learn about dementia. Registration is essential, limited spaces available.

In celebration of Positive Ageing Month, the Council has launched a booklet titled ‘Positive Ageing Month – Get Connected’. This comprehensive guide is packed with events and activities organised by local community groups and the Council, extending not only throughout October but beyond.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented, “I am delighted to support Positive Ageing Month 2024, a wonderful celebration of our older residents and the invaluable contributions they make to our community. This initiative encourages everyone to stay active, connected, and engaged, and the variety of events planned ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy. I encourage all of our seniors to take full advantage of this opportunity to connect with others, learn new skills, and prioritise their wellbeing.”

For more information, to register for events, or to request a hard copy of the Positive Ageing Month booklet, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/positive-ageing-month. You can also contact the Council’s Environmental Health team at T. 028 9034 0160 or E. [email protected].