Emerald Park Unveils Highly Anticipated Rollercoaster Names of Tír Na nÓg Development

Emerald Park, Ireland’s premier family operated theme park and zoo is thrilled to announce the long-awaited names of its two new-state of the art intertwining rollercoasters which are part of its first fully themed and immersive land, Tír Na nÓg.

Due to open next month, with an official opening date to be revealed very soon, the theme park and zoo can now reveal the names of its intertwining rollercoasters, ‘Na Fianna Force’ and ‘The Quest’. As the longest intertwining family and thrill coaster in Europe and the only of its kind in Ireland, these two new coasters will offer an unparalleled rush for thrill-seekers seeking the ultimate adrenaline fix!

‘Na Fianna Force’, a suspended thrill coaster, reaches heights of 32 metres (just higher than the Cú Chulainn coaster) and speeds of up to 90km/h. Deriving its name from the legendary band of Celtic warriors, ‘Na Fianna Force’, is the larger of the two rollercoasters at Tír Na nÓg, the track is positioned above your head ensuring an adrenaline rush like no other! Rollercoaster fans can look forward to heart pounding fun, with inversions such as a 360 zero-G roll and an upward helix, which guarantees a total of five thrilling upside down experiences on the coaster. With daring twists and high-speed drops, put your bravery to the test on this ultimate thrill seeker ride!

Intertwined with ‘Na Fianna Force’ is ‘The Quest’, a family boomerang rollercoaster, which will have riders embark on a quest to the mystical land of Tír na nÓg. Soar to the top of a ruined castle tower as you travel at speeds up to 60km/h and heights of 25 metres. On this unique family coaster, prepare to travel forward and backwards, expect plenty of airtime hills, dives through trenches and turn through castles in this unique family coaster.

In addition to the two new thrilling rollercoasters, Tír Na nÓg will be home to a third attraction, ‘The Celtic Dreamer’. Themed after the well-known Irish legend, Children of Lir, The Celtic Dreamer is an all-time family classic known as a Wave Swinger; this 56-seater attraction is a colourful, spinning, flying sensation where young and old can take in the unmatched sight of Tír Na nÓg as they soar to 12 metres and beyond.

With a substantial investment of €22 million, the 6.5-acre land is a first for Emerald Park and has never been seen before in Ireland. New food outlets, retail spaces, and an entrance that will create real excitement and wonder, will also all lend to the Irish mythology and fantasy theming across the land.

Engineered and designed by a Dutch manufacturing company, Vekoma, who are a major supplier for The Walt Disney Company, the rollercoasters have been designed intricately to create an excitement filled and memorable experience for Emerald Park visitors.