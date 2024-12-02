Enchanted Winter Garden 2024 sparkles into life
Organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, this magical experience promises to amaze and entertain families from now until Saturday, December 21.
Get ready to be swept into a festive wonderland with a breath-taking display of festive lights and decorations. Embark on an adventure through the illuminated gardens, encountering a delightful mix of classic and new attractions. Take a spin on the thrilling Wave Swinger, twirl around in the Teacups, or enjoy the beauty from above with the Giant Wheel.
To break up your visit, enjoy some delicious treats from the Festive Food Fayre. From festive chips to creamy hot chocolates and toasted marshmallows, there is a great variety of food to choose from.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, expresses his excitement for the event: “The Enchanted Winter Garden is a beloved Christmas tradition for our Borough, and I'm thrilled to see it return for another year.
"We look forward to welcoming families from across the region to enjoy some festive fun and make lasting memories."
Enchanted Winter Garden caters to all: Two special evenings of Inclusive Enchantment will be held on Wednesday 4 and 11 December, offering a quieter experience with reduced sound and lighting levels for adults and children with additional needs. These evenings are sponsored by The Junction Retail and Leisure Park.
Tickets are disappearing quickly, with over 90,000 sold, book yours now so you don’t miss out!
Adult tickets are £10.50, child tickets are £7.50 (children under two enter free), and family tickets are £32. Tokens for rides and attractions are sold separately.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.enchantedwintergarden.com