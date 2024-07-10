Enjoy free summer Sunday music in the borough’s beautiful parks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This summer, immerse yourself in the vibrant sounds of local bands and musicians as Summer Sunday Music returns to Antrim Castle Gardens, Sixmilewater Park in Ballyclare, and Jordanstown Loughshore Park. From 21 July to 25 August, every Sunday from 2pm-4pm, these parks will host a diverse range of musical genres, including Jazz, Blues, Accordion, Pipe, Silver, and Brass bands, promising to get everyone's toes tapping.

Event Schedule:

Antrim Castle Gardens:

21-Jul: Ballyduff Silver Band

28-Jul: Double Trouble

04-Aug: Copper Blue

11-Aug: Sir George White Memorial Band

18-Aug: Blues Taxi

25-Aug: Johnston Star Flute Band

Summer Fun in the Sun

Ballyclare Sixmilewater Park:

21-Jul: Killyglen Accordion Orchestra

28-Jul: Laganvale Metal Technology Band

04-Aug: Third Carrickfergus

11-Aug: Ballyclare Victoria Flute Band

18-Aug: Ballyduff Silver Band

25-Aug: Kellswater Flute Band

Jordanstown Loughshore Park:

21-Jul: Sticks & Picks

28-Jul: Ballyclare Victoria Flute Band

04-Aug: Star of Knockagh Accordion

11-Aug: The Rogues

18-Aug: Conor Taggart

25-Aug: CWA Brass Band

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented, “Summer Sunday Music is a great event for all to enjoy. This year’s programme showcases the talents of contemporary artists and local bands whilst giving you the perfect excuse to enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon at one of our Borough’s magnificent parks.”

This is an outdoor event, so please dress appropriately. In the event of severe wind or rain, the event will be cancelled.

For further information and directions to the venues, please contact us at 0300 123 7788 or email [email protected].

Join us this summer and experience the rich musical talent our community has to offer!