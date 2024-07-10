Enjoy free summer Sunday music in the borough’s beautiful parks
Event Schedule:
Antrim Castle Gardens:
- 21-Jul: Ballyduff Silver Band
- 28-Jul: Double Trouble
- 04-Aug: Copper Blue
- 11-Aug: Sir George White Memorial Band
- 18-Aug: Blues Taxi
- 25-Aug: Johnston Star Flute Band
Ballyclare Sixmilewater Park:
- 21-Jul: Killyglen Accordion Orchestra
- 28-Jul: Laganvale Metal Technology Band
- 04-Aug: Third Carrickfergus
- 11-Aug: Ballyclare Victoria Flute Band
- 18-Aug: Ballyduff Silver Band
- 25-Aug: Kellswater Flute Band
Jordanstown Loughshore Park:
- 21-Jul: Sticks & Picks
- 28-Jul: Ballyclare Victoria Flute Band
- 04-Aug: Star of Knockagh Accordion
- 11-Aug: The Rogues
- 18-Aug: Conor Taggart
- 25-Aug: CWA Brass Band
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented, “Summer Sunday Music is a great event for all to enjoy. This year’s programme showcases the talents of contemporary artists and local bands whilst giving you the perfect excuse to enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon at one of our Borough’s magnificent parks.”
This is an outdoor event, so please dress appropriately. In the event of severe wind or rain, the event will be cancelled.
For further information and directions to the venues, please contact us at 0300 123 7788 or email [email protected].
Join us this summer and experience the rich musical talent our community has to offer!
For more information visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/SummerSundayMusic
