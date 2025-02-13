EventWise NI Announces Inspiring Women’s Retreat Featuring Sarah Travers and Paula McIntyre

Taking place from 16–18 May 2025 at the stunning Downhill Beach House, Castlerock, this retreat offers a blend of transformative workshops, outstanding dining experiences and rejuvenating coastal activities in an unforgettable setting.

The retreat features Sarah Travers, renowned broadcaster and communications expert, who will lead empowering workshops aimed at boosting confidence, resilience and self-belief.

Guests will also enjoy an intimate private dining experience and live cooking demonstration by Paula McIntyre, celebrated chef and champion of local Northern Irish produce.

Retreat Highlights:

Empowering Workshops: Guided by Sarah Travers, providing practical tools for personal and professional growth.

Exceptional Culinary Experience: Private dining and an interactive cooking session with Paula McIntyre, showcasing the finest of Northern Irish cuisine.

Creative and Restorative Activities: Coastal yoga, landscape painting and mindful walks along the breathtaking Downhill Beach. Sea dipping is also an option for those who love their Vitamin Sea.

Comfort and Connection: Seaside accommodation, nourishing meals and the opportunity to connect with like-minded women.

Tally Knipe, Founder of EventWise NI, explains why this retreat is so special: “This retreat is an extraordinary blend of empowerment, indulgence and connection. Sarah Travers brings her unique warmth and wisdom to the workshops, inspiring confidence and growth, while Paula McIntyre’s private dining experience adds an unforgettable touch of culinary excellence.

“Every element has been carefully curated to ensure a meaningful and memorable experience. It’s all about stepping away from the everyday, reflecting on your journey and treating yourself to something truly extraordinary in an unparalleled setting.”

Sarah Travers added: “I’m delighted to be part of this retreat, which is all about empowering women to rediscover their confidence and purpose. There’s something magical about taking time out in such a stunning setting, sharing stories, and learning together. I can’t wait to connect with everyone.”

The retreat package includes:

- Two nights’ cosy seaside accommodation

- All meals, snacks and drinks during the retreat

- Workshops with Sarah Travers

- Private dining and live cooking demonstration by Paula McIntyre

- All creative and wellness activities

With only a few spots remaining, this retreat is an opportunity not to be missed. With limited spaces available, early booking is strongly recommended. To secure your spot or learn more, visit www.eventwiseni.com or contact Event Wise NI at [email protected] or 0789 820 8540.

1 . Contributed Sarah Travers is pictured with chef Paula McIntyre. Photo: Submitted