Exhibition ‘memeOrising’ - selected work by Gary Shaw

14 - 27 June. Opening Saturday, June 14, 2-4pm Open Tuesday - Saturday, 11am-5pm Free. All welcome.

Gary Shaw returns to R-Space Gallery with selected work developed since 2019, a period that covers the collapse of political institutions, UK withdrawal from the European Union (Brexit), the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and the centenary of Northern Ireland in 2021.

All are referenced throughout the exhibition and contribute to his ongoing intent of illuminating the narratives of post-conflict malaise and political ineptitude in visual ways that are comical, profound and despairing.

These latest works push the boundaries of digital imaging to create an often dystopian view of contemporaneous events.

Artwork: Gary Shaw, The Irish Rover

Appropriation, image adaptation and peculiar juxtapositions form a common approach, challenging the viewer to engage with familiar visual references including maps, iconic figures, buildings, objects or the simply mundane. Arguably, the work is rooted in activism and much of the content is designed to be unsettling.

The exhibition marks a natural evolution with Gary’s practice, creating a world of alternative realities, bizarre word associations, historical references or simply using digital effects to produce seamless montages and in some cases, work that resembles traditional paper-cut collage. Nothing is sacred or immune from parody. ‘memeOrising’ as a title concept is a play on words (meme, rising, memory, mesmerising) and first appeared in a digital photo book published in 2022.

Gary said: "It is such a privilege to be returning to R-Space Gallery with this collection of new work.

"memeOrising isn't proof that I can't spell, it is a slightly more nuanced and loaded title. There are a few visual strands that run throughout the exhibition reflecting notable recent events, behaviours and my ongoing preoccupation with exploring local identities, including my own.

"Hopefully, this is obvious to the viewer. I have attempted to appropriate imagery in a more raw, simplified state, dispensing with too many digital tricks and effects featured in previous juxtapositions."

About the artist

Gary Shaw is an award winning Northern Ireland-based visual artist, curator and cultural management professional. A graduate of Belfast College of Art (Ulster University) in the late 1980s, he undertook further post-graduate studies which informed his varied vocational pathway across subsequent decades. Aside from his arts practice, Gary is passionate about the exploration of cultural identities, heritage, place-shaping and the environment, evidenced by his involvement in a range of landmark projects, activities and creative collaborations.

About the gallery

R-Space is a visual arts gallery in Lisburn. Our ambition is to be a centre for excellence for the arts. We develop and deliver a high quality, innovative and imaginative arts programme encompassing exhibitions, workshops and other arts events. With our programme we strive to reach and engage people of all backgrounds and abilities, and break down barriers that prevent those in greatest need to experience the arts.