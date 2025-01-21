Explore Coding with Libraries NI KUBO Robotics Workshops for NI Science Festival 2025

Meet KUBO the Robot in Local Libraries for this years NI Science Festival

Libraries NI is hosting an exciting series of KUBO Robotics workshops as part of this year’s NI Science Festival. These free, interactive events will introduce children aged four to nine years to the fascinating world of coding, offering a hands-on opportunity to learn and explore STEM skills.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KUBO the Robot workshops will run from 12 – 23 February in local libraries across Northern Ireland. These workshops are a fun, educational way for children to engage with technology through an interactive game. Participants will guide KUBO on adventures such as getting to school, playing football, and visiting the shops—all while learning the basics of coding.

The sessions are suitable for complete beginners, with all materials provided. Parents and guardians are encouraged to book early as places are limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book for this event please contact your preferred participating library directly using the details below:

Meet KUBO the Robot in Local Libraries for this years Science Festival NI

In addition to KUBO Robotics workshops, local libraries will host a variety of other science-themed events so keep an eye on our website librariesni.org.uk and social media for updates.