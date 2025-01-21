Explore Coding with Libraries NI KUBO Robotics Workshops for NI Science Festival 2025
KUBO the Robot workshops will run from 12 – 23 February in local libraries across Northern Ireland. These workshops are a fun, educational way for children to engage with technology through an interactive game. Participants will guide KUBO on adventures such as getting to school, playing football, and visiting the shops—all while learning the basics of coding.
The sessions are suitable for complete beginners, with all materials provided. Parents and guardians are encouraged to book early as places are limited.
To book for this event please contact your preferred participating library directly using the details below:
Armagh City Library – Thursday 13 February at 2:00pm – t: 028 3752 4072 e: [email protected] and Connor Library - Thursday 13 February at 2:30pm - t: 028 2589 0019 e: [email protected] Library – Friday 14 February at 2:00pm - t: 028 7776 2540 e: [email protected] Library - Saturday 15 and Saturday 22 February at 11:00am - t: 028 9081 3568 e: [email protected] Library - Monday 17 February at 3:15pm - t: 028 9048 3994 e: [email protected] Library - Tuesday 18 February at 3:30pm - t: 028 9261 9330 e: [email protected] Library - Tuesday 18 February at 3:30pm - t: 028 2586 1613 e: [email protected] Library - Tuesday 18 February at 3:30pm - t: 028 9447 2725 e: [email protected] Library - Wednesday 19 February at 3:00pm - t: 028 7134 2963 e: [email protected] Library - Thursday 20 February at 2:30pm - t: 028 2888 5552 e: [email protected] Library – Friday 21 February at 3:30pm - t: 028 9070 1620 e: [email protected] City Library - Saturday 22 February at 1:00pm and 2:30pm - t: 028 9266 9345 e: [email protected]
In addition to KUBO Robotics workshops, local libraries will host a variety of other science-themed events so keep an eye on our website librariesni.org.uk and social media for updates.