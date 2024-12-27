Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Ulster Scots virtual reality (VR) poetry resource that will transport people from all over the world to places like the Glens of Antrim has been launched.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virtual Visit, in partnership with Hidden Ulster Tours, has released The Woven Word: Series Two, an immersive ten-episode virtual reality (VR) series that brings to life the poetry and legacy of the 18th- and 19th-century Ulster-Scots “Rhyming Weavers.”

Produced with funding from Northern Ireland Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund, this captivating series is now available on the Discover Ulster-Scots YouTube channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set against the backdrop of Ulster’s linen heritage, The Woven Word explores why these poets, and their work remain vital to understanding the region’s cultural identity and history. Through vivid storytelling and cutting-edge VR, the series invites viewers to experience the lives, artistry, and enduring impact of these remarkable voices.

Presenter & owner of Hidden Ulster Tours, Lolly Spence said: “As a professional tour guide, historian and lover of poetry I’ve enjoyed this opportunity to talk about some of the poets, poems and places of particular note from the time of Ulster’s Rhyming Weaver poets." CREDIT NI SCREEN

Hosted by historian and guide Lolly Spence, each episode showcases a poet, recites their work in Ulster-Scots, and delves into the poem’s historical and cultural context, all filmed in immersive 360° video.

Presenter and owner of Hidden Ulster Tours, Lolly Spence said: “As a professional tour guide, historian and lover of poetry I’ve enjoyed this opportunity to talk about some of the poets, poems and places of particular note from the time of Ulster’s Rhyming Weaver poets.

"Presenting the series through the medium of 360° VR video is quite special. It feels more connected and engaging than traditional video and I love the idea that viewers from anywhere in the world can look around with me… as if standing with me, as I share stories of our Ulster-Scots heritage.”