The BAFTA-winning and Academy Award-nominated An Irish Goodbye is to receive its television premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC Northern Ireland.

The short film is available now on BBC iPlayer and will be broadcast on BBC One NI this Sunday (March 12) at 10.30pm, just ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, where is it nominated in the Best Short Film category.

It was also recently awarded a BAFTA in the British Short Film category.

Set against the backdrop of a working farm in rural Northern Ireland, the black comedy An Irish Goodbye follows the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (James Martin) after the untimely death of their mother.

James Martin in 'An Irish Goodbye'

Under the watchful eye of parish priest Father O’Shea (Paddy Jenkins), the brothers’ pained reunion is worsened by the fact Turlough must now make new care arrangements for Lorcan, who has Down’s syndrome.

A robust and dedicated farmer, Lorcan’s dream of continuing to work the land he grew up on is thwarted when Turlough decides he’s sending him to live with their aunt on the other side of Ireland. But when the brothers discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mother, Lorcan senses an opportunity: he’ll only agree to leave the farm once he and Turlough have themselves completed every single wish on their mother’s list...all one-hundred of them.

Also starring Michelle Fairley, An Irish Goodbye is written and directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White.

An Irish Goodbye will also be broadcast on BBC One on Monday, March 13 at 10.40pm (and 11.40pm in Northern Ireland).

