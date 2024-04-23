Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dannii Minogue is back to play Cupid, as host of the UK’s first dating show for girls who like girls. Ten singles are matched up and meet for the first time…with a kiss. But will it end in true love?

Among the hopefuls are 25-year-old Cara from Ballycastle who describes herself as bisexual and admits that she can “have walls up when it comes to relationships”.

Dannii Minogue throws open the doors to a beautiful Italian Masseria for the ultimate summer of love. BBC Three said: “With gripping love stories, sizzling drama, jaw-dropping outfits, and a shiny new Italian Masseria, this is one party you don’t want to miss.”

Cara will appear in the new series of I Kissed a Girl.

Cara added: “Coming from a small town in Northern Ireland, the rare chance to be in an environment exclusively full of queer women was an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Cara is known for her sense of humour and sense of adventure. Her friends joke that life is never dull with Cara around! She grew up on a council estate and is proud of people knowing where she’s come from in life. Her mum is her biggest supporter, along with her three brothers and two sisters.