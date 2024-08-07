​BBC programme True North hits the bullseye in Darts City

Martin Carville.

​Newry Darts League may be a familiar Friday night feature in and around the city but on Monday August 12 the rest of us will get an insight into the inner workings of the league and some of the players who compete.

Next Monday night BBC Northern Ireland present 'True North: Darts City', a programme that follows the fortunes of four players – Paul Irwin, Anna Madigan, Dylan Quinn and Martin Carvill – all aiming to hit the top spot in one of Europe’s biggest dart leagues.

Second biggest in Europe

“At the last count we were the second biggest dart league in Europe,” Newry Dart League Secretary Liam Bradley told the Newry Reporter when we spoke last week.

Dylan Quinn.

“There's a Dutch league bigger than us in terms of teams but in terms of players we're probably not far off them because we sign 14 players per team and we have just over 40 teams.

"We have 650 to nearly 700 players going out on a Friday night. The league is going from 1947. It hasn't missed a season. Even the Covid season was finished,” said Bradley who is delighted that the BBC have taken an interest and will be highlighting the league and the sport.

“We were approached about six months ago and asked if we'd be interested in doing the show. First of all we were thinking about how we were going to go about getting people to go in and do their interviews and that kind of thing, so myself and Marty McParland, the Chairman of the league, had a meeting and we put a few names out there,” he explained.

Four fascinating players

In the end four worthy representatives, all with different backgrounds and stories put themselves forward to feature in the programme.

In the film we meet Paul Irwin who has overcome 12 years of Dartitis, a psychological condition which severely damages performance and almost ended his love for the sport and Anna Madigan, a grandmother of 11 who started throwing darts after her divorce and is now a six time champion.

Dylan Quinn, a carpenter by trade and rising star in the game, played against superstar Luke Littler last year and hopes to turn pro.

The BBC follow him to a competition in Budapest where he hopes to make his mark and improve his position in the European rankings.

Martin Carvill has played darts for 50 years. He now has a life limiting illness but refuses to let it limit his ambitions as he aims to take the stage on Finals night playing the sport he loves.

“Martin Carvill has cancer but he still turns up for his darts every Friday. And you have young Dylan Quinn who's on the PDC Development tour. They actually went over to Budapest with Dylan for a tournament and he ended up beating the world number one in his category. The league is very excited about it,” said Bradley.

Promoting darts

Bradley agrees that a programme like this is wonderful to promote local darts which has a lot of competition in terms of other sports.

“Especially in Newry where you have soccer and football and even the pool league as well.” he feels. But the league is well run by the committee, and modern technology has certainly helped in recent years.

“When I took over as secretary 16 years ago it used to take me up to three hours to do the results, now I can do them in about 40 minutes.”

“The way we work now is the darts league more or less runs itself. We just point it in the right direction but it really does sort of run itself.”

While that may be true the standards of rules needs to be consistent.

“You have to have rules. Around 12 years ago it did get a bit slack and there were complaints in the box but there's never any of that now. We fine teams for not showing up but it's since before Covid that we last had to fine a team for that. They all show up which is great when you think of how big the league is and how far it stretches.

"There are teams from Rostrevor, Warrenpoint Ravensdale, Mullaghbawn, Forkhill, Whitecross, Mayobridge as well. It's a big area but the majority of teams are from around the city centre.”

Teams coming back

The league did lose a few teams through Covid and venues, but they have teams coming back now. “The Independent Club didn't have a team since Covid but they're coming back in this season and McCoys in Newry has just reopened and is coming back into the league. And there are also bars putting in more than one team sometimes with players coming in from venues.

“Bellini's have been a big help to us too because, although they haven't had a team recently, they have eight dart boards, which we use on Finals night.”

Summer League

The summer league runs in CWC with eight winners over the eight nights competing against each other on Finals night and there's also a separate tournament running alongside for the players who turn up the most for the competition. There will also be a prize for the woman who gets furthest in the tournament, as while there are some mixed teams there is only one women's team in the league.

It takes months of practice and dedication to reach the top of the leader board in this competitive darts league. The programme follows the players in their bid to be crowned champions in their respective leagues.

Narrated by actor Martin McCann (Blue Lights), True North: Darts City airs Monday 12 August at 10.40pm on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.